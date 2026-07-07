Train tracks submerged, Parjatan Express stranded in Chattogram with 1,000 passengers

Janalihat Station is located just after Sholoshahar Station. The station master, Nezam Uddin, told Prothom Alo that train services had been suspended because water had accumulated on the railway tracks. Around 1,000 passengers are on board the stranded Parjatan Express.

Station Master Nezam Uddin further said that the Cox’s Bazar-bound Prabal Express train passed through the area at around 6:30 am. There was no problem at that time. However, after that, heavy rain caused water to begin accumulating on the railway tracks. As a result, train movement was halted.

According to railway officials, the Parjatan Express was scheduled to arrive in Cox’s Bazar at around 2:40 pm. That scheduled arrival time has already passed. The train will resume its journey to Cox’s Bazar once the water recedes.