Kalimullah blames edu minister for investigation against him

Denying the allegations brought against him, vice chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah has blamed education minister Dipu Moni for conducting investigation into the allegations against him.

"At the dictation of the education minister Dipu Moni, charges have been made against me and the University Grant Commission (UGC) opened the investigation," Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah made the allegation at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity in the capital’s Sengunbagicha on Thursday.

Education minister Dipu Moni did not immediately receive the phone call for comment.

The UCG has initiated a move to investigate as many as 45 allegations of irregularities, corruption and willfulness against Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah.