Kalimullah blames edu minister for investigation against him

Denying the allegations brought against him, vice chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah has blamed education minister Dipu Moni for conducting investigation into the allegations against him.
"At the dictation of the education minister Dipu Moni, charges have been made against me and the University Grant Commission (UGC) opened the investigation," Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah made the allegation at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity in the capital’s Sengunbagicha on Thursday.
Education minister Dipu Moni did not immediately receive the phone call for comment.
The UCG has initiated a move to investigate as many as 45 allegations of irregularities, corruption and willfulness against Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah.
Recently UGC probe bodies found proof of the irregularities by the VC in the projects involving the construction of two 10-storied buildings and a memorial in the university.
The probe report recommended taking legal actions against people including the VC involved.
Addressing the Thursday’s press conference, Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah said he came to clarify the allegations brought against him keeping in mind what consequence he might face for today’s action.
Denying the UGC’s probe report, the VC said the education minister is fully responsible for such an UGC report. The probe committee has acted at the minister’s dictation, he added.
He also raised questions on the status of UGC, the regulatory body of the universities in the country. He believed that regional politics of Cumilla and Chandpur worked from behind the scene because they both (the minister and the VC) are from the same region.