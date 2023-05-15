Big houses, big cars for senior officials, all this must change: MA Mannan

The planning minister MA Mannan on Monday said changes will have to be brought about in allotting luxurious cars and houses to influential officials as efforts to maintain austerity in all sectors are underway.

The minister came up with this remark while speaking as a chief guest at a dialogue organised by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Nagorik Platform at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka.

Sultana Kamal, former advisor of caretaker government, presided over the dialogue titled 'How could the state of disadvantage population be reflected in the national budget during the period of IMF?'