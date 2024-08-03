Non-cooperation movement: What to remain open, what to remain shut

The Students Against Discrimination, the student platform that led the quota reform protests, has drawn up a detail on what will be functioning and what will not be functioning during their all-out non-cooperation programme beginning on Sunday.

One of the leading coordinators, Asif Mahmud presented a list of urgent instructions in the capital’s Shaeed Minar on Saturday.

Prior to this, another coordinator Nahid Islam announced a one-point demand for the government's resignation in front of thousands of people.