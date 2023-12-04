'Sadai' of Tk 2m newly being created for Tk 25m

The agricultural marketing department has created a website named 'Sadai' to sell farmers' produce.

They have created two separate apps for farmers and consumers and these apps are scheduled to be inaugurated this month.

However, ahead of launching these online platforms (website and app) created at the cost of Tk 2 million, the same types of platforms are being created at the cost of Tk 25 million.

In the development project proposal (DPP), it was said the 'Sadai' platform has to be further developed and made more effective.

The people concerned said doing anything out of DPP is a violation of the rules.

Meanwhile, an allegation of irregularities in the tender has been raised for creating a new website.

The agricultural ministry sources said a project titled 'online-based agricultural marketing system development programmes' was launched in June 2020 and ended in June 2023.