We don’t want elections that may deepen crisis: EC Rasheda

Election commissioner Rasheda Sultana said they don’t want to hold any election that would leave the country in a fresh crisis.

Speaking with newsmen at the election commission (EC) office today, Wednesday, Rasheda said she thinks holding a fair election is their moral obligation.

Mentioning the election that took place on 15 February in 1996, Rasheda Sultana said the government formed by that election could not sustain for long as the election took place amid movement. A fresh election had to be organised as that election was not acceptable.