NBR withdraws airfare excise duty, VAT for hajj pilgrims

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has withdrawn the excise duty on inbound and outbound airfare for hajj pilgrims, as well as the value-added tax (VAT) on three types of service charges for reducing overall hajj expenses.

"Costs for hajj pilgrims were increasing due to rising airfares and other factors. To make hajj expenses more affordable, excise duty and VAT in three categories have been exempted," said a NBR press release on Monday night.