Akhtaruzzaman granted bail by High Court

He contested the disputed 11th parliamentary election from the same constituency with the BNP's electoral symbol, the sheaf of paddy, but lost. In 2024, he also contested the national election as an independent candidate but was defeated.

Akhtaruzzaman previously served as president of the Kishoreganj district unit of the BNP. On 20 February 2022, the party expelled him for the fifth time over allegations of involvement in activities that violated party discipline.

He subsequently remained in the public spotlight by commenting on contemporary issues on television talk shows and social media platforms.

Amid these developments, Akhtaruzzaman joined Jamaat-e-Islami on 13 December last year, ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.