Govt scraps 30 more journos' press accreditation cards

The Press Information Department (PID) has scrapped the permanent and temporary press accreditation cards of 30 more journalists including Imdadul Haq Milon, Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul and Ahmed Zobayer.

A gazette notification, signed by Md Nizamul Kabir, chief information officer of the PID under the ministry of information and broadcasting, was issued in this regard on 3 November.