There will be some announcements during chief advisor's visit to Beijing: Chinese ambassador

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that some announcements may come during the visit of chief advisor professor Muhammad Yunus to Beijing.

This visit will be an important milestone in the 50th anniversary of the relations between the two countries.

He disclosed this information in response to questions from reporters at the foreign ministry on Sunday afternoon.

Before talking to the journalists, he paid a courtesy call on foreign secretary Md Jasim Uddin. They mainly discussed for about two hours the preparations for the chief advisor's visit.

When asked about the discussions with the foreign secretary, Yao Wen said, "We are working very closely for the visit. Pleae wait and see. You will see. There will be some announcements. We are still discussing this. I hope the visit will be very productive."