There will be some announcements during chief advisor's visit to Beijing: Chinese ambassador
Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that some announcements may come during the visit of chief advisor professor Muhammad Yunus to Beijing.
This visit will be an important milestone in the 50th anniversary of the relations between the two countries.
He disclosed this information in response to questions from reporters at the foreign ministry on Sunday afternoon.
Before talking to the journalists, he paid a courtesy call on foreign secretary Md Jasim Uddin. They mainly discussed for about two hours the preparations for the chief advisor's visit.
When asked about the discussions with the foreign secretary, Yao Wen said, "We are working very closely for the visit. Pleae wait and see. You will see. There will be some announcements. We are still discussing this. I hope the visit will be very productive."
When asked about the outcome of the visit, the Chinese ambassador said, "This year marks the 50th anniversary of the two countries. This visit is the most important fuction. So we are working closely with Bangladesh on this visit. We wish the visit to be very successful, productive and milestone visit."
Responding to a question about the views of the whole world, including the United States and India, on the visit of the chief advisor, Yao Wen said, "This visit is between China and Bangladesh. This visit will be a good one. This will be very benefits both for Bangladesh and China. We want the visit to be good for Bangladesh-China relations."
Incidentally, chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus is going to China on a four-day visit on 26 March.