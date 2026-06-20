You won't regret betting on US: Christensen

US Ambassador to Dhaka Brent Christensen has sought support from Bangladeshis for his team as the United States secured a spot in the second round by defeating Australia in the World Cup.

He also mentioned that betting on the United States will not lead to regret.

He made this statement in response to journalists' questions after a meeting with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday afternoon.

In last night's FIFA World Cup match, the United States secured their place in the second round by defeating Australia 2-0. This is the first time the United States has won consecutive matches in the World Cup since the first tournament held in 1930.