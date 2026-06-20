You won't regret betting on US: Christensen
US Ambassador to Dhaka Brent Christensen has sought support from Bangladeshis for his team as the United States secured a spot in the second round by defeating Australia in the World Cup.
He also mentioned that betting on the United States will not lead to regret.
He made this statement in response to journalists' questions after a meeting with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday afternoon.
In last night's FIFA World Cup match, the United States secured their place in the second round by defeating Australia 2-0. This is the first time the United States has won consecutive matches in the World Cup since the first tournament held in 1930.
After his meeting with Khalilur Rahman, Ambassador Brent Christensen referred to this victory and said, "I am here for a very important reason. Last night, the United States had a great victory against Australia in the World Cup, and we have moved on to the next round; therefore, I am here to encourage the Foreign Minister and all Bangladeshis to support the United States in the upcoming World Cup. "
After seeking support, Brent Christensen added, "Because, in the long run, betting on the United States will never make you regret. "
Leaving the meeting, Christensen avoided discussing bilateral issues and highlighted the United States' significant victory in the football World Cup match.
The US Ambassador met with the Foreign Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the day before Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's first foreign visit to Malaysia and China.
However, the Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Humaiun Kobir described Saturday's meeting, which took place on a weekly holiday, as a "routine meeting".
The Prime Minister's six-day first visit to Malaysia and China will begin on Sunday.
During the first two days of the China visit, 23 and 24 June, the Prime Minister will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) conference in Dalian, along with participating in various bilateral meetings.