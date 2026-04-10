Death sentences for former police officers not answer to Abu Sayed killing: Amnesty

The death penalty has no place in any courtroom. It’s the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment.

Rehab Mahamoor, Amnesty International’s Regional Researcher and Campaigner, said this in a statement published on the organisation’s website on Friday.

He said this in response to the death sentences handed down to two former police officers by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for the killing of Abu Sayed during student-led protests in July 2024.