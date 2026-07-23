BGB foils BSF push-in attempt at Chuadanga border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has successfully foiled an attempt by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) to illegally push five individuals into Bangladeshi territory at the Chuadanga border early Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the BGB’s Chuadanga Battalion (6 BGB), the incident occurred around 4:00am near border pillar 76/4-S, under the jurisdiction of the Darshana Border Outpost (BOP).

The BGB reported that members of the Gede camp under the 32 BSF Battalion attempted to facilitate the illegal entry of five unidentified individuals, including one man, three women, and one child into Bangladesh.