BGB foils BSF push-in attempt at Chuadanga border
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has successfully foiled an attempt by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) to illegally push five individuals into Bangladeshi territory at the Chuadanga border early Tuesday.
According to a press release issued by the BGB’s Chuadanga Battalion (6 BGB), the incident occurred around 4:00am near border pillar 76/4-S, under the jurisdiction of the Darshana Border Outpost (BOP).
The BGB reported that members of the Gede camp under the 32 BSF Battalion attempted to facilitate the illegal entry of five unidentified individuals, including one man, three women, and one child into Bangladesh.
A BGB patrol team immediately detected the movement and blocked the individuals from entering the country. The push-in attempt forced the group to remain near the border's barbed-wire fence.
Following a firm stance by the BGB, the BSF was eventually compelled to take the individuals back into Indian territory.
Major Towasin Habib Hasan, Acting Commander of the Chuadanga Battalion (6 BGB) stated that the BGB remains on high alert and is fully prepared to prevent any form of illegal intrusion or violation of border laws.
He emphasised that the force continues to perform its duties with professionalism and vigilance to ensure border security and maintain peace in the region.