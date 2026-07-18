Floods submerge crops; fisheries and livestock sectors face Tk 4.88b loss

Recent heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding across several districts, including Chattogram, Cumilla and Sylhet, have claimed over 50 lives and caused extensive damage to the country's agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors.

While floodwaters have begun to recede over the last two days as rainfall subsided, approximately 82,000 hectares of cropland remain submerged, down from 100,000 hectares recorded on Sunday.

According to sources from the respective ministries, the fisheries sector has incurred losses exceeding Tk 4.07 billion as numerous fish farms and ponds were washed away. The livestock sector reported losses of over Tk 810 million, bringing the combined preliminary loss in these two sectors to approximately Tk 4.88 billion. Officials stated that a final assessment will be completed next week.