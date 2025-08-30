Army, Police jointly attacked us: Gono Odhikar’s Rashed
Gono Odhikar Parishad (GOP) Secretary Rashed Khan on Friday night alleged that members of the Bangladesh Army and police jointly attacked their party leaders and activists while they were preparing for a scheduled press conference in front of the party office.
Rashed said GOP President Nurul Haque Nur’s condition is critical. “I don’t know whether he will survive. His nose and eyes have been seriously injured,” he added.
Additionally, he claimed that more than 100 GOP leaders and activists were also injured in the attack.
“I am astonished that the Army and police carried out an attack on leaders and activists of a registered political party. This is really unfortunate,” Rashed said with frustration.
Earlier, Nur had been hospitalized following the attack.
A video shared on Nur’s official Facebook page showed him being carried on a stretcher, bleeding and visibly injured, as he was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Around 6:30pm, a series of clashes occurred between GOP and Jatiya Party activists in front of the Jatiya Party’s central office in the Kakrail.