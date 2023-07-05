Momen seeks China to play important role in mitigating crises in world

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has praised the recent Chinese diplomatic efforts that bore positive outcomes in the Middle East, reports UNB.

He hoped China would continue to play important roles in mitigating many other crises in different parts of the world, "including ours."

Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen met FM Momen on Wednesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Momen reiterated Bangladesh’s commitments for further enhancing the ‘South-South Cooperation’ for greater collective benefit of the global South, according to the foreign ministry.