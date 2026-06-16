Govt approves Tk 41.89b Chinese Economic & Industrial Zone in Anwara
Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone (CEIZ) project in Anwara upazila of Chattogram with an estimated cost of Tk41.89 billion, marking a major step toward expanding export-oriented industrial infrastructure in the country.
The approval was given on Tuesday at an ECNEC meeting held at the Secretariat, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, said a press release.
Under the project, the Government of Bangladesh will receive Tk24.67 billion in loan assistance from the Chinese government.
The initiative is being implemented by the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) under a government-to-government (G2G) arrangement.
Officials said the project is expected to generate at least 100,000 direct and indirect jobs and attract around $500 million in foreign investment, particularly in textiles, pharmaceuticals, and light engineering sectors.
The 800-acre economic zone in Anwara is considered strategically important due to its proximity to the Karnaphuli Tunnel, Chattogram Port, and Shah Amanat International Airport.
According to BEZA sources, land acquisition for the project has already been completed, and preparations are underway to finalise the developer agreement with CRBC, after which construction work is expected to begin.
The project includes major supporting infrastructure such as a 1,235-meter jetty link road, a 330-meter bridge, a four-lane road, a central effluent treatment plant (CETP) with 25 million-liter capacity, a multipurpose jetty, gas and power infrastructure, water reservoirs, and a 12-kilometer boundary wall.
Officials said the government views the project as a strategic initiative to strengthen industrial diversification and deepen foreign investment cooperation with China.