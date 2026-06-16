Govt approves Tk 41.89b Chinese Economic & Industrial Zone in Anwara

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone (CEIZ) project in Anwara upazila of Chattogram with an estimated cost of Tk41.89 billion, marking a major step toward expanding export-oriented industrial infrastructure in the country.

The approval was given on Tuesday at an ECNEC meeting held at the Secretariat, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, said a press release.

Under the project, the Government of Bangladesh will receive Tk24.67 billion in loan assistance from the Chinese government.