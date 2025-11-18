Court orders freezing of 33 bank accounts of Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, his wife
A court has ordered the freezing of 33 bank accounts owned by former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir and his wife, Sitara Alamgir.
Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Sabbir Foyez issued the order today, Tuesday, following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Md Riaz Hossain, the bench assistant of the court, said that Shahjahan Miraj, the ACC’s investigation officer in the case, submitted the petition seeking to freeze the accounts, which the court granted.
According to the petition, a total of Tk 512 million (Tk 51,28,51,422 precisely) and USD 6,188 were deposited into 33 personal bank accounts of Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir and Sitara Alamgir between 19 July 2009 and September 2024.
During this period, they withdrew Tk 449 million (Tk 44,95,94,423 precisely) and USD 6,000.
As of September 2024, the accounts hold a combined balance of Tk 62.8 million (Tk 6,28,44,501precisely) and USD 188.
The petition further states that the couple was attempting to withdraw and transfer the funds elsewhere. Citing the Money Laundering Prevention Act and ACC regulations, the petition requested the freezing of the accounts to prevent such transfers.