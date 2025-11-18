Court orders freezing of 33 bank accounts of Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, his wife

A court has ordered the freezing of 33 bank accounts owned by former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir and his wife, Sitara Alamgir.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Sabbir Foyez issued the order today, Tuesday, following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Md Riaz Hossain, the bench assistant of the court, said that Shahjahan Miraj, the ACC’s investigation officer in the case, submitted the petition seeking to freeze the accounts, which the court granted.