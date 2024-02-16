Water meter: Chattogram WASA pours nearly Tk 270m down the drain 

The Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) procured 90,000 water meters in three phases throughout the last five years, at a cost of nearly Tk 270 million.

The last ones were purchased two years ago, and the authorities has already installed those across the city.

When things are perfectly fine, the port city water supply authorities have developed an apprehension that the meters can be engineered externally to produce distorted bills.

Hence, they have undertaken a new project worth Tk 2 billion to procure another 90,000 meters and remove the previous ones.

The Chattogram WASA engineers argued that the prevailing meters are mechanical and require officials to visit the spots and verify the meter readings manually.

Hence, they are purchasing digital meters to ensure an automatic billing process.