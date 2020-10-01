Govt extends tenure of Dhaka, Chattogram WASA MDs for 3 more years

The government has extended the tenure of Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) managing directors of Dhaka and Chattogram for three years, reports UNB.
Separate notifications were issued on Thursday night from the ministry of local government, rural development and co-operatives in this regard.
The tenures of both Dhaka WASA managing director Taksim A Khan and Chattogram WASA's AKM Fazlullah were scheduled to end this month.
Taksim got the reappointment from October 14 while Fazlullah from 1 November.
Meanwhile, different allegations including graft, money laundering were brought against Fazlullah recently.
On 23 September, the High Court inquired about steps taken over an application demanding investigation into graft, money laundering and other allegations against the MD.
Fazlullah, 80, retired in 1998 after serving full-time as executive engineer of CWASA.
In 2009, he was appointed as CWASA chairman for one year and was later appointed as MD for three months. His tenure was extended several times.
On 7 September, a CWASA board meeting suggested extension of his appointment for the next three years.