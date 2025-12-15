Osman Hadi taken to airport

Sharif Osman bin Hadi, a prospective independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency who was shot in the head, has been taken to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

The ICU ambulance carrying Inqilab Mancha convener Osman Hadi entered the airport through Gate No. 8 shortly before 1:30 pm.

At around 1:15 pm on Monday, he was taken from Evercare Hospital in the capital to the airport in an ICU ambulance.