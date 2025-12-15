Osman Hadi taken to airport
Sharif Osman bin Hadi, a prospective independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency who was shot in the head, has been taken to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.
The ICU ambulance carrying Inqilab Mancha convener Osman Hadi entered the airport through Gate No. 8 shortly before 1:30 pm.
At around 1:15 pm on Monday, he was taken from Evercare Hospital in the capital to the airport in an ICU ambulance.
Sharif Osman bin Hadi is being taken to Singapore for medical treatment. He will be flown to Singapore by air ambulance.
He was shot last Friday, the day after the schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election was announced, while traveling on a moving motorcycle in the Purana Paltan area of the capital.