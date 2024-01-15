HC orders investigation into Ayan’s death

The High Court has instructed the Director General (Healthcare) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to investigate the cause of the death of five-year-old Ayan following circumcision at the United Medical College Hospital in Badda's Satarkul in the capital. The court has directed the health official to submit a report within seven days.

Simultaneously, the High Court has issued a ruling, questioning why the hospital authorities should not be directed to take necessary measures to compensate the child's family with Tk 50 million for Ayan's death due to 'serious medical negligence'.

The High Court bench, comprised of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah, issued this order along with the rule during the preliminary hearing of a writ on Monday.