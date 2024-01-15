HC orders investigation into Ayan’s death

The High Court has instructed the Director General (Healthcare) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to investigate the cause of the death of five-year-old Ayan following circumcision at the United Medical College Hospital in Badda's Satarkul in the capital. The court has directed the health official to submit a report within seven days.
Simultaneously, the High Court has issued a ruling, questioning why the hospital authorities should not be directed to take necessary measures to compensate the child's family with Tk 50 million for Ayan's death due to 'serious medical negligence'.
The High Court bench, comprised of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah, issued this order along with the rule during the preliminary hearing of a writ on Monday.
In addition to this, the High Court directed the Director General (Healthcare) of the DGHS to submit a list of unlicensed and unregistered hospitals across the country within a month.
The writ was filed on 9 January by Supreme Court lawyer ABM Shahjahan Akand, following a report published in a daily on 8 January titled 'Ayan did not return from life support: death while circumcising'.
The petition sought necessary instructions by incorporating reports from various media, with Shamim Ahmed, the father of the child, added as a petitioner. Moreover, the writ petitioner filed a supplementary application seeking directions to cancel the hospital's license and to prevent new patient admissions. After the hearing, the court issued the order along with the rule.
After the order, lawyer ABM Shahjahan Akand informed Prothom Alo that the hospital authorities have also been directed to report to the court within three months regarding the number of people who have died due to medical negligence in the last 15 years.
As per the information provided in the writ, Ayan was taken by his parents to United Medical College Hospital in Badda for circumcision on 31 December. Anesthesia was administered to the child around 9:00 am.
However, allegations have surfaced that the surgeon performed Ayan's circumcision under 'general anaesthesia' without proper permission. Subsequently, he was transferred to United Hospital in Gulshan as he did not regain consciousness. The child was placed on life support in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) there, and the physician declared him dead at midnight on 7 January.
After the court's order, Ayan's father, Shamim Ahmed, conveyed to Prothom Alo that he recently learned from television news that Badda United Medical College Hospital has been temporarily closed. He asserted that the hospital should be permanently sealed due to the significant event they caused.
Moreover, Shamim Ahmed expressed dissatisfaction that none of the accused, including the hospital's director, has been arrested yet. He is demanding the arrest of those responsible.
Responding to a question, Shamim Ahmed stated, “I have filed a case, but there has been no progress so far. The case was filed on 9 January, and as of now, no one has been arrested.”