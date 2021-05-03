Khaleda Zia develops breathing problems, tests being conducted

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia developed breathing problems early morning on Monday.

Physicians shifted her to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital.

Her personal physician and vice-president of the party AZM Zahid Hossain made this disclosure in a press briefing on Monday at 8:00pm in front a road of 300 feet nearby Bashundhara residential area.

At the briefing, he urged the people to pray for the quick recovery of the country’s former prime minister Khaleda Zia.