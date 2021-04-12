Khaleda Zia's condition stable: Physician

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's condition is quite stable and she is doing fine, her personal physician has said.

Medicine and chest specialist FM Siddique said this while talking to newsmen in front of Khaleda Zia's residence in Gulshan on Monday evening.

Khaleda Zia, who has been infected with Covid-19, will be out of danger if her condition remains the same for one more week, the physician said.

Four physicians entered Khaleda Zia's residence Feroza at around 5:00pm and inquired about her physical condition. They discussed various matters.