Khondker M Talha made new envoy in Paris

The government has decided to appoint Khondker M Talha, currently serving as the Director General of East Asia and Pacific Wing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Republic of France, said a foreign ministry release on Thursday.

Khondker Talha is a career foreign service officer of the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs Cadre. In his overseas assignments, he served at Bangladesh Permanent Missions to the UN in New York and Geneva where he was elected to the bureau of a number of UN and International Organisations.