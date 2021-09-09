Khondker M Talha made new envoy in Paris

He was also posted to Bangladesh Missions in Tehran and London in his distinguished diplomatic career. In his earlier stints at the headquarters, he served as the Chief of Protocol and also worked at South Asia and Multilateral Economic Affairs Wings in various capacities.
Khondker Talha holds a Master's degree in Economics from Dhaka University, an MBA from IBA, Dhaka University and another Masters in Foreign Affairs and Trade from Monash University, Melbourne. He is married and has a daughter and two sons.