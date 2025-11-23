Oppressed are becoming oppressors, anti-fascists fascistic: Adviser Mahfuj Alam
Information adviser Mahfuj Alam has warned that fascism will re-emerge and the July uprising will ultimately fail if diversity in thought and practice within society and the state is suppressed.
He observed that those who, instead of replacing oppression with justice and violence with compassion, are now perpetrating new forms of cruelty and brutality, will bear responsibility for facilitating the resurgence of fascism.
Mahfuj also expressed the hope that all forms of repression against sufi-inclined groups, fakirs, bauls and other dissenting communities would cease.
Mahfuj Alam made these remarks in a post on his verified Facebook account this evening, Sunday.
Although the adviser to the interim government did not mention any specific incident, an attack took place earlier in the morning in Manikganj on the followers and admirers of Baul artiste Abul Sarkar, who had been arrested in a case filed on allegations of blasphemy.
In his Facebook post, adviser Mahfuj Alam wrote, “The oppressed are becoming oppressors; anti-fascists are becoming fascistic. The entire situation is one of frustration and anger. Those who, instead of replacing oppression with fairness, and violence with empathy, are engaging in fresh repression and brutality will be responsible for the resurgence of fascism. If diversity of thought and practice is obstructed in society and the state, fascism will be reinstated, and the July revolution will fail. Let all forms of oppression against sufi-inclined groups, fakirs, bauls and dissenters come to an end.”