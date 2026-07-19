Warranty card for Tk2m Rolex Watch, luxury car keys at ex-land minister’s Gulshan flats

Additionally, officers discovered over 300 coats, more than 532 ties, over 100 kameezes (traditional outfits), and three sets of pearl jewellery. The ACC has also seized four chandeliers, along with beds and sofas from the premises.

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, who served as the land minister in the Awami League government that was ousted in a mass uprising, held various business interests both domestically and internationally.

His family maintained ownership stakes in Bangladesh's UCB Bank, and he was actively involved in the UK property market.

Following the fall of the Awami League regime on 5 August 2024, investigations were launched into the overseas assets of Saifuzzaman and other close associates of the administration. This probe uncovered more than 300 properties—comprising houses, flats, and apartments—belonging to Saifuzzaman in the United Kingdom.

According to a report by the British newspaper The Telegraph, these assets are valued at £170 million.

Saifuzzaman owns two flats at Plot 11, Northwest (B) Block on Road 66 in Gulshan, Dhaka. Flat A-7 measures 3,747 square feet, while Flat B-7 spans 3,832 square feet.