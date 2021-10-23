Killings in Rohingya camp to disrupt repatriation process: Momen

The minister made the remarks in response to a question from reporters after a programme in Sylhet on Friday morning.

He, however, said he did not know the details as yet. “We are investigating the whole matter,” he said.

Momen also said a meeting was held on Thursday to discuss ways to improve law and order inside and outside the Rohingya camps.

“Even then, such a big massacre happened today. Seven people were shot to death; it is a matter of great concern.”

Momen said, “Many people say the Rohingyas in the camps are involved in drugs and arms trafficking.”