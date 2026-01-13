Genuine reform derailed as interim govt bows to reform-resistant forces and a section of bureaucracy: TIB

The much-desired goal of transitioning from an authoritarian kleptocracy to democracy, envisioned in exchange for unprecedented sacrifices, has been derailed due to the institutionalisation of reform reluctance and bureaucratic dominance in the various legal and institutional reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has stated.

In addition, except for a handful of instances, ordinances have been enacted unilaterally without engaging stakeholders, the organisation further said.

TIB made these observations at a press conference organised to mark the release of its review titled “The Interim Government’s Reluctance to Pursue Reforms in Ordinance Formulation.”

At a press conference held at TIB’s Dhanmondi office on Monday, the organisation presented its observations based on a review of eight ordinances adopted by the interim government.