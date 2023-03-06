India proposes Bangladesh to jointly produce defence equipment

Verma made the remarks while presenting a keynote speech at a ‘Seminar on Indian Defence Equipment (SIDE)’ in Dhaka as part of the initiative to promote defence industry cooperation between Bangladesh and India, said a press release issued by Indian High Commission.
The envoy also urged the defence industry on both sides to take full advantage of the Defence Line of Credit.
Several key Indian defence manufacturers, from the public and private sectors, participated and made presentations on their defence products and platforms
The high commissioner identified defence industry cooperation between India and Bangladesh as an emerging focus area of their defence partnership.
He highlighted the accomplishments of the Indian defence industry over the last nearly a decade driven by the Indian prime minister’s vision of “Make in India, Make for the World”.
Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Bangladesh Army Lt. Gen. Ata-ul Hakim Sarwar Hasan also made a separate keynote remark.
The CGS praised India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and proposed closer cooperation between the two sides for closer defence industry partnership.
Representatives from Bangladesh Armed Forces, para-military forces as well as law enforcement agencies were present there.
India and Bangladesh have close and friendly defence relationship that covers diverse areas of cooperation and is guided by the spirit of their shared sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971.