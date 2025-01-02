BPSC gets six new members

The president appointed the six BPSC members following his power given by the clause 138 (1) of the constitution. Deputy Secretary Abul Hayat Md Rafique signed all the notifications regarding the new appointments.

The newly appointed members are Shahnaz Sarkar, Munir Hossain, Brig Gen (retd ), AF Jaglul Ahmed, Mizanur Rahman, Sabbir Ahmed Chowdhury, and Syeda Shahina Subhan.

The notification said all the appointments will be valid for five years from the date of their joining or till they turn 65, whichever comes first.