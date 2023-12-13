UN seeks intimidation, repercussion-free election in Bangladesh

The United Nations (UN) has reiterated its call for a free, fair and intimidation-free election in Bangladesh.
Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, came up with the call at a regular press briefing in the United States on Tuesday.
A journalist drew the spokesperson’s attention to the recent call by six human rights organisations, including Robert F Kennedy Human Rights and ICAED, to stand for the protection of fundamental rights in Bangladesh as the government made the whole country a prison ahead of the ‘so-called election.’
He sought to know what steps the UN is taking to rescue the fundamental rights and voting rights in Bangladesh.
In response, the spokesperson said, “We continue to engage on this issue and continue to call for the organisation of free and fair elections in which every Bangladeshi can vote, free of intimidation, or free of any repercussions.
Later, the journalist asked about a separate statement from Amnesty International regarding labour rights.
The spokesperson, however, advised him to check the issue with the International Labour Organization (ILO).