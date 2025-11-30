Awami League organisationally involved in BDR mutiny, Taposh key coordinator: Inquiry Commission

Fazlur Rahman said the investigation was conducted with the “highest level of professionalism” to ensure accuracy, impartiality and freedom from errors.

He noted that much of the evidence had been destroyed over the 16 years since the incident, and many individuals connected to the events had left the country.

“We followed two processes: we summoned witnesses, some of whom provided statements for as long as eight hours; and, we spoke to those involved in earlier investigations, collected their reports and examined other materials,” the Commission chief said.

He added that the commission sought answers to every unresolved question surrounding the BDR massacre, including why the army did not intervene at the time.

According to the commission, strong evidence was found of direct involvement by external actors and the then ruling party, the Bangladesh Awami League.

Commission member Major General (retd.) Md Jahangir Kabir Talukder said they identified both the visible and underlying causes of the killings. “The massacre was planned, and the key coordinating role was played by then MP Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh,” he said.