HC circuit bench in Chattogram to be set up within two months: Hasan Mahmud

“He was a student of law department in Dhaka University. His father also wanted him to become a lawyer. Those who have read Bangabandhu's 'The Unfinished Memoirs' autobiography know about this. But he could not become a lawyer because Dhaka University authority expelled him,” he added.

He said, “if you look at the life of renowned politicians of the world, it can be seen that India's Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru were lawyers. Those who led the India's freedom struggle were also lawyers.”

The broadcasting minister said that the legal profession is helpful to do politics.

“If you look at the first parliament of our country, the parliament of 70, the legislature of East Pakistan before the independence of the country, the legislature of Pakistan and the legislature of Bengal in India, the majority members were lawyers. Lawyers are still the majority in our cabinet, because lawyers are the natural leaders of society,” he added.

Hasan Mahmud said that many members of the Chattogram Bar have played a role in the turning of history.