Local govt election should be held before national polls after reforms: Tofail Ahmed

A key member of the electoral reform commission and a local government expert, has called for holding a cycle of local elections that can help the new election commission for conducting the all-important 13th national election, through which the country will choose its next parliament.

Tofail Ahmed, a local government expert who has worked in the field across five decades, said: "During our discussions with civil society, there was a unanimous view that local elections should take place before the national elections. Holding local elections will enhance the capacity of our commission, allowing us to conduct tests. Furthermore, it will ensure the necessary support at the local level for the national elections."