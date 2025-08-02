Joint military exercise shows strong Bangladesh-US relations: Jacobson

Bangladesh and the United States have concluded Tiger Shark, a bilateral military exercise designed to enhance regional security cooperation, improve interoperability and build mutual capacity between the armed forces of both nations.

“This joint military exercise reaffirms our commitment to a safer, stronger and more prosperous Indo-Pacific. It also symbolises the strong US-Bangladesh partnership,” said US Chargé d’ Affaires Ambassador Tracey Jacobson marking the conclusion of the joint military exercise.

Tiger Shark reflects the enduring commitment of the United States and Bangladesh to promote peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region, said the US Embassy in Dhaka in a media release on Saturday.