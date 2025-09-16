Bangladesh joins Russia-Belarus joint military drills

Bangladesh, India, Iran and other Moscow allies from Asia and Africa have joined the Russia-Belarus Zapad military drills, Russian state media reported on Tuesday, citing the Kremlin, new agency AFP reports on Tuesday.

"The coalition force includes task forces and military contingents from the armed forces of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Iran," state agency TASS quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Soldiers from Burkina Faso, Congo and Mali also took part, it added.