Road in Jahangir Gate area reopens after two-hour blockade by dismissed army officials
The road in the capital's Jahangir Gate area reopened after a two-hour blockade on Sunday.
Former armed forces members who had been dismissed or sent into compulsory retirement blocked the road and staged a protest starting at 11:15 am.
This caused severe traffic congestion on the road and in surrounding areas, with traffic coming to a complete halt on one side.
By 12:25 pm, limited traffic was allowed to flow from Mohakhali to Jahangir Gate. By 1:00 pm, the road was fully reopened to traffic.
*More to follow…