Bangladesh

Road in Jahangir Gate area reopens after two-hour blockade by dismissed army officials

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The road in the capital's Jahangir Gate area reopened after a two-hour blockade on SundayProthom Alo

The road in the capital's Jahangir Gate area reopened after a two-hour blockade on Sunday.

Former armed forces members who had been dismissed or sent into compulsory retirement blocked the road and staged a protest starting at 11:15 am.

This caused severe traffic congestion on the road and in surrounding areas, with traffic coming to a complete halt on one side.

By 12:25 pm, limited traffic was allowed to flow from Mohakhali to Jahangir Gate. By 1:00 pm, the road was fully reopened to traffic.

*More to follow…

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh