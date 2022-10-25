Sitrang causes a damage worth Tk 2.2b in electricity sector

The reliable sources from the power division claimed they estimated a loss of around TK 220 million so far in the power sector -- half of them belong to the Rural Electrification Board (REB).
REB sources said 1,004 poles were uprooted while electric cables in 9,212 spots were torn apart and 7,127 meters were destroyed. The total monetary value of the losses stands at about Tk 120 million.
REB member (planning and development) Md Amzad Hossain told Prothom Alo that around 80 teams are working at the field level under per Palli Bidyut Samity.
REB sources further said power connections at the houses of 16 million people were hampered during the cyclone Ampan -- of which financial loss was four times higher than that of Sitrang. At that time, it took four days to restore the power supply to all areas.
West Zone Power Distribution Company which supplies electricity to Barishal and Khulna city areas, faced a loss of TK 29 million as the cyclone hit Khulna, Patuakhali, Jessore, Kushtia, Barishl and Faridpur.
They will need TK 29 million to set up 89 new poles, repair 611 poles and cables in 146 kilometres.
West Zone Power Distribution Company managing director Md Azharul Islam told Prothom Alo that electricity supply became normal in all areas but three municipalities.
Power Development Board (PDB) sources said they estimated a loss of around TK 70 million till Tuesday evening. Among their four areas, Cumilla faced a loss of 26 million, Sylhet 19.6 million, Mymensingh 12.3 million and Chattogram 9.7 million.
The other three power distribution companies among six did not face significant loss and two of them- Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) and Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) - supply electricity to Dhaka City.