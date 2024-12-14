Martyred Intellectuals Day: A day of sorrow and grief for loss of country's best sons

Martyred Intellectuals Day is the most poignant day in the history of the country's independence and struggle for freedom. This day, 14 December, is a day of profound sorrow as the nation had lost its best intellectuals on the brink of final victory of the liberation war in 1971.

At the end of the nine-month bloodstained liberation war, when the people of the entire country were on the verge of final victory, the members of Razakars, Al-Badr, Al-Shams and the Peace Committee indulged in the massacre of intellectuals on that day.

This barbaric act, aimed at depriving the nation of its brightest minds, shocked both the country and the world.