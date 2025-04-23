Appellate Division scraps ACC’s graft case against Yunus
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted an appeal of Professor Muhammad Yunus and six others against the High Court’s rejection of a plea to scrap a case against them filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
A four-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order today.
Professor Muhammad Yunus is the Chief Adviser of the incumbent interim government.
Speaking to Prothom Alo after the verdict, ACC lawyer Asif Hasan said, “The Appellate Division has accepted the appeal filed by Professor Yunus and others against the High Court order. The High Court order that rejected the appeal of Professor Yunus and others has been cancelled. As a result, the case filed against Professor Yunus and others has been scrapped.”
* More to follow …