Saudi-bound Biman flight makes emergency landing as cracks appear on windshield
A Saudi Arabia-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines made an emergency landing at Shahjalal International Airport two hours after it took off on Saturday as crack appeared on its windshield.
The Biman flight was heading towards Dammam with 285 passengers onboard. Two hours after it left Shahjalal International Airport, a crack on the windshield of the flight came to the notice of the captain of the flight.
Biman’s general manager of public relations Tahera Khandaker told Prothom Alo Sunday that the flight’s captain Tania Reza noticed the crack on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. She then decided to return to Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The passengers were accommodated at a hotel overnight. Later, another flight took them to their destination at 11:00 am today, Tahera said.
Biman officials said the flight had 12 crew members alongside 285 passengers. It was in the airspace of India when the captain noticed the crack on the windshield.
Earlier in February 2022, a Biman flight made an emergency landing in Malaysia after the windshield of the Boeing 737 cracked.