Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka bus service resumes after two years

Ghosh said that he’s very happy to come to Bangladesh by road after a long time. “We suspended the cross-border bus service on 12 March, 2020, following the outbreak of Covid-19.”
“As the prices of all daily essentials have gone up, we will ensure that the people of Khulna can go to Kolkata at minimum fare,” he added.
Now on, three buses will run from Kolkata to Bangladesh via Benapole daily.
Irani Mitra, a fashion designer from Kolkata, said, “I have come here to participate in an award ceremony in Dhaka. It feels really great to be the first bus passenger.”
“At the same time, I will make the first journey through Padma Bridge. This is also an award to me,” Irani said. “I am happy with the services of the transport firm,” she added.