Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka bus service resumes after two years

Ghosh said that he’s very happy to come to Bangladesh by road after a long time. “We suspended the cross-border bus service on 12 March, 2020, following the outbreak of Covid-19.”

“As the prices of all daily essentials have gone up, we will ensure that the people of Khulna can go to Kolkata at minimum fare,” he added.

Now on, three buses will run from Kolkata to Bangladesh via Benapole daily.