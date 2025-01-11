Suicide of Hindu NGO worker in Chattogram falsified as communal killing

Fact checking body Rumor Scanner in an investigation debunked a claim of murder of a Hindu NGO worker named Shukla Dey Tikli in Boalkhali, Chattogram.

In a report published on its website today, the fact-checking watchdog said recently, a claim has been circulated on social media that a Hindu woman named Shukla Dey Tikli was killed in Boalkhali, Chattogram.

In fact, an incident of suicide due to the mental stress is being spread as communal killing.

In the investigation of the claim, a report published on the website of the electronic media Jamuna Television under the title "Body of a female NGO worker recovered in Chattogram on 6 January" was found.

After reviewing the report, it is seen that the picture of the woman in the discussed claim is similar to the picture of the woman used in the said report.

The report also revealed that the woman in the picture is named Shukla Dey.