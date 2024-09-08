Govt needs time to carry out reforms for a new Bangladesh: Asif Nazrul
The adviser for law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry, Asif Nazrul, has laid emphasis on granting the interim government a reasonable period of time so that it can carry out essential reforms.
He made the statement in an interview with Prothom Alo on Saturday, marking the interim government's completion of the first month in the office. He, however, did not specify the exact duration of the reasonable time.
Regarding the demand for a parliamentary election, the adviser said, “Political parties can surely demand elections. My question is – what kind of polls do they want? Like that of the Awami League era? Do they want a government system without accountability? Do they want police, judiciary, and administration like the Awami League period?”
He believes the interim government should be given time to carry out reforms if the political parties do not aspire for a system like the previous government and have respect towards the student-led uprising.
“It is too tough to specify the duration. It depends on the extent of support we receive from stakeholders,” he said.
The interim government completed its first month in office on Sunday. More than three days after the downfall of the Awami League government on 5 August, Dr Muhammad Yunus formed the interim government and took oath as its chief adviser on 8 August, while Asif Nazrul and a dozen others were sworn in as advisers.