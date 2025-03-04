Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh at cheaper prices: Rizwana
Environment, forests and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Thuesday said Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, has agreed to supply LNG to Bangladesh at cheaper prices.
"Currently Bangladesh imports LNG from two countries... Aramco has agreed to supply LNG to us at cheaper prices," she told a press briefing in the capital.
The press briefing was held at Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday afternoon.
About the country's law and order, Rizwana said there is no scope for "mob justice" or "moral policing" in the country, and the interim government remains strict to avoid such incidents.
"Our stance is very clear...there is no room for mob justice or moral policing in Bangladesh," she said, adding that the government does not support any violence against women.
Referring to admission of children at schools, the adviser said the children of the families of July uprising martyrs and victims will get some facilities for admission at schools for one time, while it has no relation with quota.
She said children of about 1,200 families will get the chance for one time, she added.
Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam, deputy press secretaries Apurba Jahangir and Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and assistant press secretary Suchismita Tithi were also present at the press briefing.