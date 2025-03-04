Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh at cheaper prices: Rizwana

Environment, forests and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Thuesday said Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, has agreed to supply LNG to Bangladesh at cheaper prices.

"Currently Bangladesh imports LNG from two countries... Aramco has agreed to supply LNG to us at cheaper prices," she told a press briefing in the capital.

The press briefing was held at Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday afternoon.

About the country's law and order, Rizwana said there is no scope for "mob justice" or "moral policing" in the country, and the interim government remains strict to avoid such incidents.