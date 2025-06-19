ICT-1 appoints amicus curiae over hearing on contempt case against Hasina

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 today appointed amicus curiae over hearing on a contempt of court allegation brought against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader Shakil Akand Bulbul.

"The three-member (ICT) led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order, appointing senior jurist AY Moshiuzzaman amicus curiae in the case. It also appointed Advocate Aminul Gani Tipu state defence counsel," said prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim.

The court also adjourned the hearing till 25 June.

"As both accused remained absent in spite of publishing notice in newspapers for their appearance, the court today appointed an amicus curiae for the sake of transparency of the trial," Tamim added.