Children bought and sold in the name of adoption, bargains go on Facebook

A post on Facebook offered a child for sale at a high price: “A baby boy will be supplied on an emergency basis; age six months; demand Tk 200,000; location Chattogram.”

I came across the post in a group, apparently for child adoption, called ‘Sontan Dottok Dewa-Neowa Hoy’. The person who posted it warned people to stay away from fraudsters. The person wrote that those asking for Tk 50,000 or Tk 100,000 would not actually give away the child.

Using this argument, the person wrote on 13 September, addressing potential buyers, “This is a 100 per cent real post, knock only after understanding everything.”

The ‘Bachcha Dottok Neowa Ebong Dewar Group (Baby Adoption and Giving Group)’ on Facebook has more than 5,000 members. Last year, an anonymous participant posted a phone number and wrote, “A baby girl will be sold.”

Last June, someone wrote in the ‘Dottok Deowa O Neowa (child adoption)’ group, “A baby boy will be given for adoption at a special offer.” Similar notices are widespread across many Facebook groups with similar names. There are also many posts in these groups seeking babies for adoption.

Thus, on Facebook, negotiations over buying and selling children through bargaining and placing orders are taking place from the time a child is still in its mother’s womb. Outside Facebook, we also visited an institutional initiative involving adoption in exchange for money.

These activities are taking place outside the purview of the law and government monitoring. It is also hard to find out data on how many children are being bought and sold in this way.