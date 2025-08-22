Bangladesh, Pakistan to revitalise JEC, to form Trade & Investment Commission

Bangladesh and Pakistan have agreed to revitalise the existing Joint Economic Commission (JEC) alongside setting up a new Trade and Investment Commission to explore further the trade and investment potentials of the two countries.

Commerce Adviser Sk. Bashir Uddin informed this while addressing a press briefing after visiting Federal Commerce Minister of Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan met him at his office at Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon.

He mentioned that a very intensive discussion was held between the two sides covering a wide array of issues ranging from trade, commerce, food, agriculture, industrial production in a bid to enhance the trade and economic capacity of both the countries.