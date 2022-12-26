Panchagarh BNP leader died of heart attack: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the reason behind the death of BNP leader Abdur Rashid during the party’s mass procession programme in Panchagarh on Saturday was a heart attack, not a clash with police.

“BNP leaders should not push workers towards conflict,” he said while exchanging views with journalists at the ministry’s meeting room at the secretariat, reports news agency BSS.

Saying that any death is sorrowful, Hasan, who is also Awami League joint general secretary, prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.